DandyPants on August 9, 2019

I was just SO embarrassed and humiliated by a woman working behind the counter that I'm afraid I cannot give a good review nor do I want to return. As a local professional living on the canals of Venice just right around the corner from Green Goddess Collective I'm sorry to say the customer service I received was just horrendous and extremely unsettling that I feel it necessary to share with my community. I came to the Collective by myself on Thursday afternoon, this being my first time to this shop. The woman helping me behind the counter started right off the bat with an attitude as if she didn't have time to answer questions. And when she did answer, she spoke softly enough and far back from the counter that I had a hard time hearing her and politely asked her to say that again. The line behind me was full with patrons awaiting their turn, and in front of everyone the woman told me to "clean my ears"! My face turned so red of sheer embarrassment and my eyes welled up. And instead of making an intellectual decision I just bought what was in front of me to the tune of $300, ran my card and shuffled myself passed the huge line of people who just witnessed my humiliation and the treatment I had just received from the clerk, who's name she told me smugly was "Doloris". When I got downstairs, refaced, I did ask to speak with the manager who was very kind, however in the moment of still being perturbed I wasn't able to tell her all the details, and what the clerk said to me, and how much I had just paid for that kind of service, all I was able to say in that moment was that clerk made me very uncomfortable and that her rudeness was super unnecessary. I really hope the manager - who shook my hand and looked me in the eyes kindly - will pass off her good customer service etiquette onto Doloris, so that it doesn't happen again to anyone else coming into her store. And for Doloris, you should be ashamed of yourself working in an industry, and a location for that matter, where RUDE is not acceptable nor necessary!