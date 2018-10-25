This place doesn't have a sign like all the other tenants renting space in the strip mall so you have to look for their door. Their forward rolling 20% loyalty credit is nice, especially considering the general price of medical cannabis in Minnesota. They are also keeping costs down by operating minimalistic dispensaries and I don't mind this as long as it helps keep the prices down. The red product line (99:1 ratio of THC to CBD) has been working well for my intractable pain at low doses (I can feel it kick in consistently like clockwork). Hopefully I can keep tolerance down despite vaporizing and ingesting the same product at the same dose on the same schedule day after day. Only time will tell...