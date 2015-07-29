Deals at Green Goods Minneapolis
First-time MinnMed patients enjoy 50% off their first order on up to $200 worth of product. To redeem, simply ask the pharmacist to apply our ‘firsttime50’ offer* on your first dispensary visit.
*Offer not valid for online orders, must be redeemed in person at the dispensary.
MinnMed offers all veterans, active military, and their immediate family a 15% discount on their medicine with valid documentation. To redeem, please present one of the qualified documents to a member of dispensary staff at checkout.
Qualifying documents may include any of the following: VA Veterans ID Card, Veterans Driver’s License ID, DD Form 2765, DD Form 1173-1, DD Form 1173, DD Form 2. For more info: https://militarybenefits.info/military-id-cards/
MinnMed offers a 15% discount to all who qualify for a state-recognized medical assistance program including Minnesota Care, Minnesota Medical Assistance, Medicare, Medicaid, and certain private health plans.
To redeem, please bring your valid medical assistance document to the dispensary for staff member verification. Learn more: https://mn.gov/dhs/people-we-serve/adults/health-care/health-care-programs/programs-and-services/adults-apply.jsp
