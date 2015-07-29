Really, really disappointed with the implementation of MM in MN. The prices are outrageous, $240 for a 1mL syringe of Oil, which is like a gram of wax. 4x the price of any of the other states. I can buy a half gram of wax at any dispensary for $25-30 in Colorado/California/Washington/Michigan. The places in MN give it to you in a oil, in a syringe, and a half gram runs you $100. I am honestly regretting paying $450 to sign up for the program in MN. It is not worth it and I will not be returning to any MN dispensaries until they change the prices, the quality, the selection and the ridiculous appt process to just get my medicine. I had to make an appointment online, then go to it the next day, fill out an online evaluation form, fill out another form in the lobby, then had to talk to a pharmacist, then go back to lobby, wait one hour, then a pharmacists calls you for your prescription, $240 for 1mL of oil. It took 2 hours from the time I walk in, to the point of receiving the oil. These people are also not aware of the fact that vape pens go bad after awhile and the coils need to be replaced, they don't tell you if the oil is indica or sativa, no cannaboid profile, they don't know what wax or shatter are, no edibles, no dry leaf. My complaints go on and on...