Minnesota Medical Solutions cultivates cannabis in our environmentally friendly greenhouses in Otsego Minnesota and manufactures pharmaceutical-grade cannabis extracts in our state-of-the-art labs. These products are then sold through our cannabis patient centers in Minneapolis, Bloomington, Rochester and Moorhead. We are also working on opening 4 additional dispensaries in 2020. Our team is comprised of physicians, scientists, and horticulturists that have been successful in a variety of settings and bring a broad spectrum of experience in best practices and evidence-based medicine. List of products: Cannabis concentrates, Cannabis topicals, Cannabis tinctures, cannabis sprays