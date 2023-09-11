Green Grove Productions
Logo for Green Grove Productions
DISPENSARY

Green Grove Productions

Clovis, NM
1456.0 miles away
aboutdirectionscall

About this dispensary

Green Grove Productions

Locally Owned, Locally Grown! Come see our garden for yourselves! One of very few locations that have an open view into a growroom.

Leafly member since 2024

Followers: 1
2216 W 7th St, Clovis, NM
Call 5053490305
Visit website
License MICB-2022-0054
ATMCash acceptedStorefrontADA accessibleVeteran discount

Hours and Info (MT)

sunday
9am - 8pm
monday
9am - 8pm
tuesday
9am - 8pm
wednesday
9am - 8pm
thursday
9am - 8pm
friday
9am - 8pm
saturday
9am - 8pm

Photos of Green Grove Productions

Promotions at Green Grove Productions

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Updates from Green Grove Productions

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

0 Reviews of Green Grove Productions

No reviews yet
Tried this location? Help out the community by sharing your experience.