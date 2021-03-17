Green Haus
Green Haus

Austin, TX
1305.8 miles away
About this dispensary

We're a brick and mortar in south Austin since 2019. We carry flower, prerolls, vapes, edibles, tinctures and accessories. Microdose to heavy dose we've got them all.

Leafly member since 2021

11410 Menchaca Rd, Suite 200, Austin, TX
License 74
Cash acceptedCredit cards acceptedDebit cards acceptedStorefrontVeteran discount

Hours and Info (CT)

sunday
Closed
monday
10am - 7pm
tuesday
10am - 7pm
wednesday
10am - 7pm
thursday
10am - 7pm
friday
10am - 7am
saturday
11am - 7pm

1 Review of Green Haus

5.0
Quality
5.0
Service
5.0
Atmosphere
