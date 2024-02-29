Green Haven LA on the GO is a quick to serve you social equity cannabis delivery company located in the heart of Los Angeles. We can deliver to you with optimum service and quality customer service, Guaranteeing a Great price and an Awesome experience. We will deliver to you what you desire ..quick, fast and in a hurry!! We are a social equity, minority owned, LGBTQIA woman led local Los Angeles family business carrying all local products owned by others that also live in the city of Los Angeles. Our Brands our social justice, eceonomic development and legacy focused brands. A percentage of all sells are to uplift our community with beautification markers, assists those incarcerated and helps to give back to families through our non profit supporters like Saving People of Tomorrow and the Black Women's Cannabis Council