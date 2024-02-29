Green Haven LA on the Go
Green Haven LA on the Go
dispensary

Green Haven LA on the Go

Los AngelesCalifornia
2271.8 miles away

About this dispensary

Green Haven LA on the Go

Green Haven LA on the GO is a quick to serve you social equity cannabis delivery company located in the heart of Los Angeles. We can deliver to you with optimum service and quality customer service, Guaranteeing a Great price and an Awesome experience. We will deliver to you what you desire ..quick, fast and in a hurry!! We are a social equity, minority owned, LGBTQIA woman led local Los Angeles family business carrying all local products owned by others that also live in the city of Los Angeles. Our Brands our social justice, eceonomic development and legacy focused brands. A percentage of all sells are to uplift our community with beautification markers, assists those incarcerated and helps to give back to families through our non profit supporters like Saving People of Tomorrow and the Black Women's Cannabis Council

Leafly member since 2024

Followers: 1
Send a message
Call 9519653041
Visit website
License C9-0000744-LIC
Delivery

Hours and Info (PT)

sunday
6am - 10pm
monday
6am - 10pm
tuesday
6am - 10pm
wednesday
6am - 10pm
thursday
6am - 10pm
friday
6am - 10pm
saturday
6am - 10pm

Photos of Green Haven LA on the Go

Show all photos

0 Reviews of Green Haven LA on the Go

Stay In Touch

Receive updates on new products, special offers, and industry news.

By providing us with your email address, you agree to Leafly's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Leafly mobile app
Get high for less.
Download the Leafly app.
Download Leafly: Marijuana Reviews on the App Store
Download Leafly Marijuana Reviews on Google Play

* Statements made on this website have not been evaluated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. Information provided by this website or this company is not a substitute for individual medical advice.

© 2024 Leafly, LLC
Leafly and the Leafly logo are registered trademarks of Leafly, LLC. All Rights Reserved.