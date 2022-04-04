Bought some stuff today (7/20/22) and got home and saw the harvest date was 6/9/21, and 8/12/21.... Seriously? All this thc is now cbn. And conveniently they won't answer their phones.... The lady tried to make me a deal on the rest of one of the strains. Was still going to be $120+ for 12gs of something. They are real good at ripping you off here. Initially I thought they might be legit bc my pre roll was already torn and so she exchanged it no questions asked. Ask the harvest date before buying anything here. Or better yet, go elsewhere.