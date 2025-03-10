Search doctors near you
Green Label Dispensary
Green Label is a cannabis dispensary and delivery service, located in the heart of Columbia Heights at the corner of 14th and Monroe in NW. As the first medical dispensary to serve the community, we offer many products from the leading providers in Washington, DC. Brands like Alt Sol, DC Xtracts, District Cannabis and Molecular Farms are available to meet your cannabis needs. Come by and see us. Our helpful bud tenders are here to help you, whether it's your first time and you need to help with the medical registration or an experienced consumer looking for recommendations or more information about specific products. We've got you covered.
3401 14th St NW, Washington, DC
License ABCA-127434
ATMStorefrontADA accessibleVeteran discountMedicalBlack owned
Hours and Info (ET)
sunday
12pm - 8pm
monday
10am - 8pm
tuesday
10am - 8pm
wednesday
10am - 8pm
thursday
10am - 8pm
friday
10am - 9pm
saturday
10am - 9pm
pickup Info
Today’s hours
TimeSame dayPaymentCash, Debit, Pay by Bank/DutchiePay
Available until 8pm ET
