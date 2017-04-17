gerps98
had Casey for a tender. place is cool, very relaxed. business like and knowledgeable about products.
The budtenders are always on point; never walked out of that store disappointed about their product nor customer service.
I'm an older gentleman, mid 60's and for 50 years I shunned this stuff, until my son gave me a cookie... I am a very regular visitor here, they are friendly and understand what you want and need, sure they are not medical doctors, but their opinion matters, and so far they have hit the nail on the head -so to speak - it you understand those terms :D
I love that they are using bitcoin!
Nice shop in west olympia, with a variety of options and daily specials. Offering a member discount and veterans discount, not applicable to items on sale. Service was nice and I was instantly greeted when entering the store. Visa accepted, not Mastercard and atm with fee in store.
The entrance is tucked away, so I almost missed the place at first. I love the atmosphere! Everyone I talked with was super friendly (especially my budtender, Frankie!) I didn't have time to browse the store, but I signed up for their rewards program and I look forward to coming back!!
I think they are my favorite atmosphere to go into. There’s a good selection but it’s still a very casual experience!
Thank you for your support and kind words! We appreciate you! Be sure to check out our new online ordering feature on greenladymj.com...skip the lines and have your order ready and waiting for you at our new fast lane station :)
Frankie is awesome and makes great recommendations!
Frankie IS awesome! Thank you for the kind words!
My favorite dispensary, hands down. Excellent selection, great pricing, and deals. Combined with its amazing staff this location is a one stop shop for my needs, and if they don't have it their closet by location picks up where they leave off.
Thank you so much! Be sure to check out our new online ordering option at greenladymj.com
I love this location because Im usually on the Westside visiting fam and this crew at this location are always super friendly, very chill, and very educated. Often I find some awesome budget waxes with their help and some recommendations that put me into a better quality of product with lots of satisfaction. Been to all three and so far this my fave, no shade towards the other locales...just visit this one more. All the staff have been gr8!!!!
Thank you for your support! We look forward to seeing you again soon!