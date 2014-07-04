Badmoose
Nice place, helpful budtender. Wish they had a product menu online, though.
Thanks for the nice feedback! Moving forward we are attempting to keep an accurate online menu across multiple platforms.
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Are you at least 21?
Darn! You're not old enough to use Leafly.
Redirecting you to
By accessing this site, you accept the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
4.5
10 reviews
Nice place, helpful budtender. Wish they had a product menu online, though.
Thanks for the nice feedback! Moving forward we are attempting to keep an accurate online menu across multiple platforms.
From out of town and was very satisfied
We get many out of area customers and it is our goal that people leave with more knowledge than they came in with. We're glad you had a good experience with us.
Stopped in again to see the freaks south of the 49th at Green Leaf - Bellingham! Bellinghamsters have it nice at Green Leaf. Prices on herb, glass, vapes and edibles are great. Last time I was in I picked up some nice chocolate, but they were out this time... I did grab a bong (Bob Marley, $12), a new battery for my crapped out Flyte vape (Green Leaf, $10) and bag of Jamrocks ($20/100mg, lemonade). Great folks, selection and atmosphere.
Giant selection of just everything, you will regret it if you shop elsewhere! Hilariously charming and helpful staff give the store a comfortable and relaxing vibe. Employees make you feel at home and provide excellent knowledge on product. Wish that online inventory database was more accurate/accessible, so you could check online for product availability before coming.
We do what we can to maintain a comfortable environment. We are happy you enjoyed your time with us!
Nice, friendly, and knowledgeable budtenders. Great product and a nice huge selection. I always know I'll leave with a smile and some great quality weed.
Thanks! :}
Awesome staff with the best product in town!!! Very knowledgeable and always welcoming. Won't go to another store!
lots of hassle here. Just let me deal with one person, not every employee, its called anxiety
We have since changed out way of handling customer interactions so that people are forced to deal with multiple tenders on a general basis. We apologize if your initial experience was a bit overwhelming.
It's the best weed shop there is. They have everything and the best staff!!!
Green Leaf is my go to place because they usually have a great selection and their prices are just as great. The people who work there are very friendly and knowledgeable. I also like their daily specials that they have.
By far the best shop in Bellingham! Knowledgeable Budtenders, huge ever changing selection, and decent pricing. Employees were easy to work with, and the product i got was exactly as the gentlemen explained. Definitely the top shop!!!