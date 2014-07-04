ArblemarchTFruitbat on October 11, 2018

Stopped in again to see the freaks south of the 49th at Green Leaf - Bellingham! Bellinghamsters have it nice at Green Leaf. Prices on herb, glass, vapes and edibles are great. Last time I was in I picked up some nice chocolate, but they were out this time... I did grab a bong (Bob Marley, $12), a new battery for my crapped out Flyte vape (Green Leaf, $10) and bag of Jamrocks ($20/100mg, lemonade). Great folks, selection and atmosphere.