9 Reviews of Green Life DC
5.0
5.0
5.0
h........s
October 30, 2025
The best people! Everyone here is so kind and genuinely caring about my medical condition. They take the time to listen and make sure I get exactly what I need. You can really feel that they care about their patients, not just sales. Highly recommend Green Life DC for anyone looking for compassion and great service.

Thank you so much for your thoughtful words! We’re truly grateful to hear that you felt cared for and supported during your visit. At Green Life DC, our mission is to provide compassionate service and high-quality cannabis to every patient and customer. We’re proud to serve the DC and Maryland community and appreciate you taking the time to share your experience 🌿💚
November 6, 2025
d........f
November 6, 2025
Green Life DC is the best dispensary in Washington, DC! The staff is friendly, knowledgeable, and always helps me find exactly what I need. They have a great selection of THC flower, pre-rolls, edibles, and vapes, all top-quality. The store is clean, easy to find on Georgia Ave NW, and the prices are great. Highly recommend Green Life DC to anyone looking for premium cannabis in DC

We’re so grateful for your kind words! Hearing that you love our staff, products, and location on Georgia Ave NW means a lot. We’re proud to serve the DC and Maryland community with top-quality flower, vapes, and edibles. Thanks for choosing Green Life DC – the best dispensary in Washington, DC! 💚
November 6, 2025
t........e
November 6, 2025
This is my favorite cannabis dispensary near me Green Life DC always delivers! Their products are fresh, potent, and well-priced. They carry all the popular brands like District Cannabis, AltSol, and Khalifa Kush, plus daily specials. It’s super easy to park and grab what you need. Definitely the #1 dispensary on Georgia Ave.

We’re thrilled to be your go-to dispensary on Georgia Ave! Thanks for trusting Green Life DC for top-quality cannabis and service. We’re always working to bring you the best brands and daily deals 🙌
November 6, 2025
s........v
November 6, 2025
I live in Maryland but spending 15 minutes driving into DC to visit Green Life DC was totally worth it. The location on Georgia Ave NW is easy to find, the staff walked me through the options since I’m coming across the border, and the products are fresh and potent. Highly recommend for folks in the DC/MD region.
h........c
November 6, 2025
Green Life DC is right near the Maryland border and the perfect stop for anyone coming from Silver Spring, Hyattsville or Prince George’s County. The team on Georgia Ave NW is super helpful and the selection of flower, edibles and vapes is excellent. If you’re looking for a top-quality cannabis dispensary just minutes from Maryland, this is it!

We really appreciate your kind words! Our team loves helping customers from both DC and Maryland find the best flower, edibles, and vapes. Thanks for choosing Green Life DC — we look forward to seeing you again soon!
November 6, 2025
g........9
November 6, 2025
I love shopping at Green Life DC Dispensary! The team is super helpful and makes every visit quick and smooth. They always have great weed deals, especially on top-shelf strains and gummies. The vibe is welcoming and professional. If you’re looking for a trusted medical cannabis dispensary in DC, Green Life DC is the place!

Thank you for the awesome feedback! We’re glad you enjoy shopping with us and appreciate your support. Our team works hard to make every visit smooth and positive. We look forward to seeing you again soon at Green Life DC your trusted dispensary near the Maryland border!
November 6, 2025
d........7
November 6, 2025
Just a short drive down from Maryland (I came from Laurel) and found Green Life DC a clean, professional dispensary with friendly budtenders. They carry brands I recognize and their first-time customer deal made it even better. Great choice for Maryland-area residents wanting premium cannabis in DC.

Thank you so much for visiting us from Maryland! We’re happy you enjoyed the service and selection. We appreciate your support and hope to see you again soon for more great deals at Green Life DC 🌿
November 6, 2025
d........y
November 6, 2025
I’ve visited several dispensaries in DC, and none compare to Green Life DC. From the customer service to the product quality, everything is on point. The shop looks great inside and out, and the staff genuinely cares about your experience. Five stars every time!

Thank you for taking the time to share this great review! We’re thrilled to know our service, atmosphere, and product quality stood out to you. Our goal is to make Green Life DC the most welcoming and professional dispensary near the DC-Maryland line, and feedback like this keeps us motivated. 🙌
November 6, 2025
m........a
November 6, 2025
Amazing service, great selection, and the prices are very fair for the quality you get. The environment is welcoming, and they make first-time customers feel comfortable. Green Life DC has quickly become my favorite dispensary —highly recommend!

November 6, 2025