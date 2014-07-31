GIVE & GET DEAL
The best deal for the perfect bud of yours. Get $10.00 off when you purchase two eights, two quarts or 2 halves. Perfect for the holiday gift giving season.
Regular-priced items only. No additional discounts. Some exclusions may apply.
VENDOR FRIDAYS - 20% OFF
For the month of December we have 20% off of your favorite farms. December 13, 2019 - Blue Roots December 20, 2019 - Olala December 27, 2019 - Purform & Kudu January 3, 2020 - Phat Friday
Regular-priced items only. No additional discounts. Some exclusions may apply.
DEAL OF THE DAY
Sunday - 20% off topicals & suppositories. Monday - 10% off edibles & drinks. Tuesday - 10% off concentrates & cartridges. Wednesday - 20% off paraphernalia. Thursday - Save $10 on each pair of eighths, quarters, or half ounces.
Regular-priced items only. No additional discounts. Some exclusions may apply.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO YOU
Come in on your birthday, spin the wheel and win discounts! Discounts vary from 5% off one item to 20% off every purchase for an entire month!!
It has be your actual birthday to spin the wheel. Regular-priced items only. No additional discounts. Some exclusions may apply.