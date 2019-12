Potterhead_420 on October 23, 2019

Thanks to a terrible budtender and extremely old product on the shelf, my wife and I will stop buying at Green Light. My wife's experiences have been getting worse going into GL for the last few months, so yesterday I decided I would see for myself. The budtender assisting me wasn't able to speak in any specific way about strains she showed me beyond saying "it smokes real nice" and everything I was shown was over a year old. At one point I was shown a strain harvested in 2017! Any smoke that old is going to be harsh and certainly won't "smoke nice." Only after I asked for a specific strain was I directed toward the case that clearly had the newer product where the budtender then pulled a very deceptive practice. I was shown buds from a jar that was clearly known to have the pretty buds but when I asked to buy a larger quantity was not shown any of the 6 jars on the shelf. The budtender had grabbed likely the oldest jar of that strain and had it bagged in seconds. Customers shouldn't have to ask the budtender to pull multiple jars to pick which buds they want to drop their money on, its really common sense unless there is only one jar left to buy. The feeling I walked away with is this staff will push the very old product to hopefully get rid of it on unsuspecting smokers and can't speak in any meaningful way to the benefits of any strain. We have rewards built up for a 20% off discount with the next purchase and I doubt we'll use it after this last visit.