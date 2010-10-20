sarah.rackaywatkins on April 30, 2015

Honestly I think this is by far the best around. They are so nice and helpful! I have had bud from ALL 3 of the dispensaries around me and my honest opinion from someone who smokes A LOT is these guys know what they are doing. I have had a hard time finding bud that is actually grown right ( I hate dry weed! ) Never been an issue with dry bud from these guys! I was very nervous about not knowing what the thc level was because I am use to knowing so I can get a higher level of THC but the man who has been helping me has been right every time on what he has said would work for me. Amazing candy bars you have to try a snockered bar OMG! Once again a little nervous because editable things have not worked on me . The man assured me that it would work ( he smokes a lot as well so I trusted him) . Once again he was right! I seriously will not go anywhere else now!