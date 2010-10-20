NotaNativeandGlad
DO NOT BUY CLONES from this store!! I spent $260 on clones and THEY HAVE RUSSET MITES!!! These guys are amateurs, not professionals!
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Are you at least 21?
Darn! You're not old enough to use Leafly.
Redirecting you to
By accessing this site, you accept the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
4.2
6 reviews
DO NOT BUY CLONES from this store!! I spent $260 on clones and THEY HAVE RUSSET MITES!!! These guys are amateurs, not professionals!
Amazing staff with the arguably the best selection of concentrates, edibles, and flower on the western slope. If you're looking for serious quality for a great deal and you've got you're med card, this is the place to go. Green Meadows is one of, if not the only 18+ med shop in the area so mad respect for keeping it for the patients. I stop in every time I'm driving by! 👌
Honestly I think this is by far the best around. They are so nice and helpful! I have had bud from ALL 3 of the dispensaries around me and my honest opinion from someone who smokes A LOT is these guys know what they are doing. I have had a hard time finding bud that is actually grown right ( I hate dry weed! ) Never been an issue with dry bud from these guys! I was very nervous about not knowing what the thc level was because I am use to knowing so I can get a higher level of THC but the man who has been helping me has been right every time on what he has said would work for me. Amazing candy bars you have to try a snockered bar OMG! Once again a little nervous because editable things have not worked on me . The man assured me that it would work ( he smokes a lot as well so I trusted him) . Once again he was right! I seriously will not go anywhere else now!
Great place, they are very friendly and knowledgeable. They grow very good flower and have a wide selection of consumables and concentrates.
Great place with great people. Quality is best around.
This is a great place to shop the people are friendly knowledgeable and helpful. I love it there. Their product is very very good. no complaints ever