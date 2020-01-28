80 products
Valid 4/11/2019 – 4/12/2020
BOGO FREE SELECT ELITE CARTRIDGES (500MG $40 &1000MG $65) Buy 1 get 1 half off on Monkey Rocks & Stix. Buy 1 get 1 half off on CORNUCOPIA EDIBLES 10% off medicated drinks Buy a Quarter for $65 OTD or Mix & Match 4 Quarters for $200 OZ OTD from our Gold Tier
*points or other discounts not redeemable*
German Chocolate Brownie - 120mg
from Cornucopia Infusions
120mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Strain
$15each
Gummie Worms - 200mg
from Cornucopia Infusions
200mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Strain
$20each
Banana OG Popcorn Buds
from Arizona Natural Remedies
THC
CBD
$61 g
+1 more size
OGKB
from Arizona Natural Remedies
THC
CBD
$81 g
+1 more size
Mixed Flower Popcorn Buds
from Arizona Natural Remedies
THC
CBD
$61 g
+1 more size
Bubba Kush
from Arizona Natural Remedies
THC
CBD
$81 g
+1 more size
Miss USA Popcorn Buds
from Arizona Natural Remedies
THC
CBD
$61 g
+1 more size
Banana Diesel Popcorn Buds
from Arizona Natural Remedies
THC
CBD
$61 g
+1 more size
Lost Coast OG
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Lost Coast OG
Strain
$121 g
+5 more sizes
Orange Crush
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$101 g
+5 more sizes
Lost Dutchman
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$101 g
+5 more sizes
Banana Diesel (H-S)
from Tierra Grow
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Banana Diesel
Strain
$101 g
+5 more sizes
Banana OG
from Tierra Grow
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Banana OG
Strain
$101 g
+5 more sizes
Bordello (H-I)
from House
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Bordello
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
Bubba Fett (H-I)
from House
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Bubba Fett
Strain
$101 g
+5 more sizes
Bubba Kush (I)
from Tierra Grow
11.2%
THC
0%
CBD
Bubba Kush
Strain
$121 g
+5 more sizes
Cookie Glue (50/50)
from House
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Cookie Glue
Strain
$121 g
+5 more sizes
Death Star
from House
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Death Star
Strain
$101 g
+5 more sizes
Love Triangle (H-I)
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Love Triangle
Strain
$151 g
+5 more sizes
Medusa (H-S)
from House
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Medusa
Strain
$121 g
+5 more sizes
Miss USA
from House
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Miss USA
Strain
$101 g
+5 more sizes
Northern Wonder (I)
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Northern Wonder
Strain
$151 g
+5 more sizes
Sour Grape (50/50)
from House
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Sour Grape
Strain
$121 g
+5 more sizes
The Candy
from House
0%
THC
0%
CBD
The Candy
Strain
$121 g
+5 more sizes
AiroPro
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$37½ g
1000 MG Select Cartridge
from Select Oil
90%
THC
0%
CBD
See Details for Strain Information
Strain
$651 g
500 MG Select Cartridge
from Select Oil
90%
THC
0%
CBD
See Description for Today's Strains
Strain
$40½ g
Item 9 Badder
from Item 9 Labs
81%
THC
0%
CBD
See Description for Strains
Strain
$501 g
Venom Shatter 1g
from Venom Extracts
0%
THC
0%
CBD
See Details for Strain Info
Strain
$351 g
Shatter Kings: 1 gram
from Shatter Kings
85%
THC
0%
CBD
*Strains may vary*
Strain
$301 g
Shatter Kings: 1/2 gram
from Shatter Kings
85%
THC
0%
CBD
*Strains may vary*
Strain
$15½ g
100mg Tootsy Caramel
from Pure
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Hybrid Blend
Strain
$18each
100mg Caramel
from Pure
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Hybrid Blend
Strain
$18each
25mg Caramel
from Pure
25mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Hybrid Blend
Strain
$5each
25mg Tootsy Caramel
from Pure
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Hybrid Blend
Strain
$5each
Chews - Mango 60mg (2 pack)
from Cornucopia Infusions
60mg
THC
0mg
CBD
mixed berry
Strain
$7each
Gorilla Teeth (Peppermint Mints) - 100mg
from Cornucopia Infusions
120mg
THC
0mg
CBD
mixed berry
Strain
$12each
Mesquite Petites - 60mg (4 pack)
from Cornucopia Infusions
60mg
THC
0mg
CBD
mixed berry
Strain
$8each
Orange Chews - 60mg (2 pack)
from Cornucopia Infusions
60mg
THC
0mg
CBD
mixed berry
Strain
$7each
Peanut Brittle - 240mg
from Cornucopia Infusions
240mg
THC
0mg
CBD
*Strain specific, may vary in store
Strain
$25each
12