Today was my second time visiting Green Med. The first time was at the beginning of the year. I understood that they were going to be busy because everyone was stocking up for the lockdown so I waited almost 2 hours. The woman who checked me in asked me what I was there for and I told her indica flower. So after waiting 2 hours when they called me back and they asked what I wanted and I told them, they said that they were completely out. Someone could have given me a heads up at any time during those two hours so I didn't keep waiting. I was furious. They told me I could come back another time since I didn't buy anything and still use my new patient special. So I decided to try again today. The woman at the counter mumbled something along the lines of be right with you when I walked in. She was helping a woman in the waiting room who was very confused about the reward system. Instead of just explaining it and letting it be this woman who is supposed to be checking me in talked to her for a good 25 minutes before even acknowledging me. Oh wait, she took a phone call first then acknowledged me. I got checked in and went to the back and I told them what I was there for and they told me that I could not combine my new patient special with the deal they had going on today. I double checked and nowhere on the website does it say that you cannot combine the Saturday special with your new patient special. Not only have I never had an issue with new patient specials at any dispensary I've ever been to in Tucson AND in Phoenix but I have never had problems like I have had here.