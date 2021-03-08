DISPENSARY
MEDICAL & RECREATIONAL
JARS Cannabis - East Tucson (Med/Rec)
Leafly List Winner
Leafly Lists recognize and celebrate the best retailers serving top-quality cannabis with exceptional customer service in their community. Look for the iconic green ribbon throughout our platform that designates them as a Leafly List winner! Learn more.
Tucson, AZ
4.8(959 reviews)
1012 Reviews of JARS Cannabis - East Tucson (Med/Rec)
4.8(1,012)
4.8
Quality
4.8
Service
4.9
Atmosphere
m........s
March 8, 2021
Verified Shopper
I talked to one of the Owners about the price increases, and they're doing everything they can to keep prices as low as possible for medical patients. Recreational use is legal now and vendors are changing prices as a result. It's really hard to see one of the only black-owned dispensaries getting lit up with bad reviews for something they can't control, and disappointing that people aren't looking into WHY these prices are going up before leaving a bad review on a business whose reputation depends on them.
R........m
January 2, 2021
Today was my second time visiting Green Med. The first time was at the beginning of the year. I understood that they were going to be busy because everyone was stocking up for the lockdown so I waited almost 2 hours. The woman who checked me in asked me what I was there for and I told her indica flower. So after waiting 2 hours when they called me back and they asked what I wanted and I told them, they said that they were completely out. Someone could have given me a heads up at any time during those two hours so I didn't keep waiting. I was furious. They told me I could come back another time since I didn't buy anything and still use my new patient special. So I decided to try again today. The woman at the counter mumbled something along the lines of be right with you when I walked in. She was helping a woman in the waiting room who was very confused about the reward system. Instead of just explaining it and letting it be this woman who is supposed to be checking me in talked to her for a good 25 minutes before even acknowledging me. Oh wait, she took a phone call first then acknowledged me. I got checked in and went to the back and I told them what I was there for and they told me that I could not combine my new patient special with the deal they had going on today. I double checked and nowhere on the website does it say that you cannot combine the Saturday special with your new patient special. Not only have I never had an issue with new patient specials at any dispensary I've ever been to in Tucson AND in Phoenix but I have never had problems like I have had here.
A........n
November 13, 2019
wow, the lady who answers your phone just lost you a customer! dont be rude to sick people whats wrong with you?
L........G
March 8, 2021
Verified Shopper
Way too expensive and no flower deals. Definitely going down hill which is sad because I liked this place. I won't be returning until the deals do!
E........t
December 29, 2020
nope. quality of everything is unreliable. sometimes the cornucopia products get the job done and other times not. same product same dose. i always get the feeling management just kind of leaves their staff untrained and basically on their own. if you want reliable products and halfway decent flower or want real info on the products or in general this is not your place. and yeah the monkey stix are not worth it.
w........0
February 15, 2019
great service and immaculate store. i will definitely be a repeat customer
D........4
February 15, 2020
Yesterday was my first time in. Very clean establishment and probably one of the nicest dispensaries I've been to yet! Great customer service from Serena who was very knowledgeable on all the products
c........a
February 13, 2020
It would be appreciated if they put their cart strains online or be more willing to discuss these over the phone. I live an hour from this dispensary and am willing to drive there except each time I call for strains available on carts I get asked what I want and not offered to be given all strains available. How do I know what I want when I don’t know what you have and you’re not willing to discuss with me. Sounds like they are busy and need a phone person.
G........4
February 15, 2019
Green Med has the best 120mg German chocolate brownie in the state of Arizona City of Tucson
C........3
August 9, 2020
Monkey rocks are false advertisements. All the monkey rocks are is marijuana and not even good marijuana.
b........9
February 16, 2020
Nice Location, very comfortable.
R........J
February 19, 2019
Very knowledgable and friendly staff. Great deals. Amazing Bud. Great selection.
8........n
June 20, 2019
this place is tha Truth
k........0
February 19, 2019
Beautiful bud, awesome staff, and great deals!
K........b
May 8, 2019
i just moved to Tucson a few days ago and i went to this dispensary and I was treated with the outmost of respect! Walked in and was greeted with absolute kindness. Most definitely liked my Bud tender. She was very Kind, Patient, and quite Knowledgeable. Most definitely would recommend this place to other "Canabites"! 🤘
T........f
July 25, 2020
I have been going here on and off for a while. Usually the buds are decent and their cart prices are pretty good. I am just leaving this review because I am a little sad after yesterday. I ordered and paid for a quarter of OG Kush and a half of Bubba Kush. I got the half of Bubba, but I only got an eighth of OG Kush instead of a quarter. It looked light when I opened it up, so I weighted it and it came out to 3.59 g. It stinks because I liked this place, but I won't be coming back for a while.
C........y
February 13, 2020
love the shatter prices
a........h
April 18, 2020
Staff is knowledgeable, product is goo
c........d
January 15, 2021
Verified Shopper
Roy is the man
l........r
August 8, 2023
Verified Shopper
Love this place! Quick, easy, and great selection.
d........7
August 17, 2023
Verified Shopper
I love this place! And all the staff. I hope they start a points system with they. Vip costumers it would be really nice thing. I tell people about this place all the time.
g........1
September 6, 2023
This is got to be the Best store in Tucson AZ. The staff is Great!! I've been coast to coast and Staff like this keeps people Wanting to come back just to say Hi! :)
B........e
October 4, 2023
Verified Shopper
Just wanted to give kudos for bringing me a chair to finish my transaction yesterday. Thanks again.
h........4
August 6, 2023
Verified Shopper
I love this dispensary, though at times some of their actual bud is super dry and harsh definitely old bud. This isn’t every time usually hit or miss if the bud will be moist and dense or dry and harsh. I’m still going to come here the atmosphere is awesome the staff is cool as hell. 7/10 as of now.