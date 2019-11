Silverwolf8282 on September 19, 2019

Kyt was my budtender, and was super awesome. Extremely helpful, and very nice. The best flower there is la kush cake, and I always get some when I'm there. Highly recommend this spot to all, and I will always go back. I've never got any bad bud from these guys just awesome bud. Kyt is one of the best budtenders I have ever met, and I will be a life long green joint customer.