My bud tender Taylor provided amazing service! She was very knowledgeable and made sure we were taken care of. The weed is also fire. I’ll definitely be going back.
Thanks very much for the awesome review and shout out to Taylor!
Very cool looking store looks like a house but is actually a dope weed store!! Cool & knowledgeable staff especially Emily!!
Thank you very much for the 5 star review and shout out to Emily. Hope to see you soon!
Love this place! Kaitlyn was amazing like always! 10/10 would recommend
Thank you Austin for the 5 star review! We will see you soon!
Just wanted to thank Taylor and Kaityln for informing me that the vape products are not the same as the scare in the media. I'm due for a cartridge and was going to discontinue but the gals explained it well enough to continue vaping.Thanks Taylor and Kaityln
Thank you Ray for the awesome review. Happy to hear Taylor and Kaitlyn took good care of you!
Worked with Ryan, super knowledgeable, really friendly, made our visit super fun!!!
Thank you for the awesome review! We're happy to hear Ryan made your experience at The Green Joint great!
I had a great experience at The green joint. This wonderful lady named Taylor helped answer all of my questions about the different strands and which would help alleviate my back pain. I give her a 10 star rating. Thank you so much for all of your help.
Taylor is awesome! We're happy to hear you enjoyed your experience at the Green Joint! Thanks for the stellar review!
This is a great medical dispensary, however, it does have a significant flaw. I don't want to have to wait 15 minutes while the customer ahead of me is having a long chat with the bud tender.
Our apologies for the long wait. We can get pretty busy here, however we do try to be conscious of long wait times. Please let us know if there is anything we can do to make your experience better.
Nick is AMAZING! He is very knowledgeable and answers all your questions! He is very friendly and I keep coming back because this place ....and Nick are awesome!
Thanks very much for the love! We appreciate you!
The moment you walk through the doors you feel welcomed! The most well kept dispensary I've ever been to. The whole crew was happy to answer any questions you or your friends may have. Budtender Nick was the MVP: genuine dude with the right attitude. Cannot wait to come back, cheers!
We are really happy you enjoyed your experience at The Green Joint! Glad to hear Nick provided you with great service. Looking forward to seeing you again soon!
Had a great experience here. Taylor was very helpful and accommodating. My favorite place in the Valley.
Taylor is an awesome addition to our team here, fits right into the family. Very happy to hear you enjoyed your experience!