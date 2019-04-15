ChefMJS
great service
4.9
10 reviews
Absolutely in love with this place. They have fully matured flower at the best prices in town. I drive from BA across town just to re up here.
We are so grateful!!! See you soon!
good service and good quality product very helpful and I will be back in no doubt about it
Thank you!
Super nice & knowledgeable.
Thank you!
I’ve been coming here for a few months, & can honestly say I’ve never been disappointed! Outstanding flower (& prices!), & superior customer service each time - plus weekly specials for everything in shop. If you haven’t been by here, you’re missing out on a gem!
You are awesome!!!
Top shelf in every category. Extraordinary Medicine offered by Knowledgeable, Kind, Extraordinary people. Thank you for offering the best of the best in the heart of midtown!
Thank you!!!
My favorite stop when I’m headed through town. The PHI PREROLL BARE OG recommendation was perfect. Thanks y’all.
Anytime you are rolling by, we would love to see you! YES, that is an awesome pre-roll and on Wednesdays you get $5 off Pre-roll when you buy 1/8, 1/4 or 1/2 and we have some amazing flower testing as high as 28.6 thc right now.
the staff here is very friendly and knowledgeable. The facility is very clean and inviting
Thank you!
I can safely say that after months of shopping with Green Meds Plus, I haven’t been let down once. They’re very knowledgeable, they have passion for their flower, and they’re just great people to talk to and share life with! They go out of their way to help their customers!! What I’m trying to say is, I High-ly recommend these buds to strain-gers all the thyme. Ok... that last one didn’t quite count, But you’re missing the point. Green Meds Plus is the absolute best. (or as my friends and I like to call it, “The Green House”)
I love it! The green house!!!! Thank you!
I have been going here consistently now since i've gotten my card and they did my paperwork and i've always appreciated their customer service and product. Haven't had a bad experience yet.
Yeah! Thank you!