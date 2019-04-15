Omegamsw on July 27, 2019

I can safely say that after months of shopping with Green Meds Plus, I haven’t been let down once. They’re very knowledgeable, they have passion for their flower, and they’re just great people to talk to and share life with! They go out of their way to help their customers!! What I’m trying to say is, I High-ly recommend these buds to strain-gers all the thyme. Ok... that last one didn’t quite count, But you’re missing the point. Green Meds Plus is the absolute best. (or as my friends and I like to call it, “The Green House”)