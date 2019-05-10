Nmdesai
I live near this dispensary and I needed a local place that I can frequent so I finally stopped in. Everything was awesome and Jonathan hooked me up. This is one of the first times I left a dispensary here feeling like I got a steal on great quality medicine. The blueberry doesn’t miss a beat-it’s outstanding. Great price, great quality. This is my new favorite go to spot! I haven’t thought this about any dispensary I’ve visited so far. Check him out-all around fantastic experience👌🏽
Awesome! We're delighted to be your new spot. We try to ensure that everyone feels like they got a deal because medicine should be affordable! Thanks for your input and we can't wait to see you again.