Nmdesai on August 21, 2019

I live near this dispensary and I needed a local place that I can frequent so I finally stopped in. Everything was awesome and Jonathan hooked me up. This is one of the first times I left a dispensary here feeling like I got a steal on great quality medicine. The blueberry doesn’t miss a beat-it’s outstanding. Great price, great quality. This is my new favorite go to spot! I haven’t thought this about any dispensary I’ve visited so far. Check him out-all around fantastic experience👌🏽