SherryMinch on November 11, 2016

Thought I would try this place as I just moved into the neighborhood and wanted a place close by. When I entered the place there was no door person, the budtender (?) buzzed me in. He didn't welcome me there or introduce himself. I took a good look at what was shown in the case and at the menu list on the counter and promptly turned around and walked out empty handed and slightly bummed out. The prices were too high for what it is and I was not impressed with their selection of flower, which was minimal at best. The inside of the place does not look like the pics they show in this listing and the vibe there was off and strange. When I tried to leave I couldn't get out because the door was locked and the budtender had to buzz me back out. This made me feel uncomfortable and I don't think I will be back. I don't know, maybe it was a bad day for them but to me it wasn't even worth the time to pull into the parking lot and park the car.