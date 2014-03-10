JewelstHc on June 15, 2018

I love this shop.. I came in and was immediately welcomed and the decor is true Sellwood style, exactly how I would imagine for a shop in the heart of Sellwood. The budtender who greeted me as well as who helped me both friendly and helped me pick out the perfect pre roll (grape og, 1/2g, $7) and we chatted about their daily deals and vaping products. I would definitely tell my friends this is the shop to check out, I am coming back and am pretty sure this is going to become my favorite shop in Portland so far ... they do get bonus points for being the shop two blocks from where I grew up but even if I hadn't grown up two blocks from it, there is a great vibe and awesome atmosphere that will bring me back again many times. I can't wait to come try some of their vape cartridges! thank you green Oasis for your great service and chill vibes!!