You cant beat some of the deals and promotions they have at this location! Plus they have a pretty decent selection to choose from.
So glad you love our deals and products! Can't wait to see you again next time at the pharm!
4.3
10 reviews
Great service and would definitely recommend!
Thanks for spreading the love, coxshannon! Can't wait to see you again next time!
Quality Bud, good 👍 Price's!!! nice location right off the 60...
So glad you love our products & location! Can't wait to see you again next time at the pharm!
The young lady who answered the phone was AMAZING! Friendly, informative, and patient. Thanks! I would recommend this dispensary based off of my phone experience only!
Thanks for spreading the love, Kimberlyk1980! It means so much to all of us here at the pharm! :)
GreenPharms never fails to exceeds expectations!
Love & appreciate ya, WhoKKP!
first place I went to I after renewing my card. great environment great place to buy bud from. first place I went to after I renewed. live this place..gotta type more I guess so in rambling now their tree is definitely the best hands down can't nobody do it better than mint! Best place ever great weed service and people
Love having you part of our pharmily, qweezy25! Thank you for spreading the love!
it’s good i like it
Thanks, K2Kerivan! We definitely would love to get those 5 stars next time! Love & appreciate ya!
Funniest thing ever is that they have a 75$ ounce special on Sunday but they’re closed on Sunday
We're not closed on Sunday! Our hours are 8am to 8pm every Sunday at our Flagstaff location and 9 am to 9pm at our Mesa location!
People friendly and great products
Love & appreciate ya, Jevans2114!
Love ❤️Love💙Love💛This Place... I can always slip in slip out on the way home from work....great prices, preat people, great selection.....coondog
We LOVE LOVE LOVE you!