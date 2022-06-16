Our vision & mission is to create a unique queer community-driven socially conscious experiential retail environment and dynamic lifestyle brand that breaks from the typical hypermasculine dispensary model by creating an affordable safe space that invites LGBTQ, BIPOC and allied consumers to choose Green Qween as their preferred cannabis resource. Inspired by the first medical dispensaries in the Castro which provided cannabis to those suffering from HIV/AIDS, Green Qween will honor queer history in cannabis legalization by focusing on giving back through an equity in hiring program, incubating LGBTQ & Women-owned brands, and donating 10% percent of all profits to build and then fund the DTLA Proud (501c3) LGBTQ+ Community Center.