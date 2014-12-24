SBuxxJunkie3
My fav dispensary! Budtenders are cool, security is cool too and the Manager always makes it right if anything goes wrong with a purchase. Love that they have points and debit cards are accepted at the register.
4.8
10 reviews
Fast, Easy, Reliable. Thanks!
today was my second time in a club. I loved it and not only that there staff is very nice and friendly. i will definitely be going back. and there prices are great to
Love the atmosphere here, every bud tender that I have encountered here was friendly as well as the security outside the door 🙂 the line may be a little long, but the selection is worth the wait.
Nice variety of flower & edibles. Staff is friendly & very knowledgable. Today Aquina helped me & did a great job. Do yourself a favor & check this place out.
I been coming to green remedy for almost a year now & my experience would be 9/10 as some days I understand the staff could have their bad days. Little mistakes that are made with my purchases, sometimes the lines can take a bit long. The tree is always high quality and priced as accordingly. I notice it is also much of the same tree you see in Berkeley dispensaries but priced at a lower priced without being taxed. Green remedy in my opinion has the best tree at their disposal & your picking in the area.
DrBreezy, Thanks for your input and advice. We love our patients and need your opinion to drive positive change in our collective. That being said, we are always trying to reduce wait times, and make the customer service the highest level possible. Thanks for being a regular and getting your meds with us, it means a lot. Say hi the next time you are in (ask for Jake).
I love remedy!!!, great atmosphere,very knowledgeable and tell them what u want to spend they your pain levels and they'll hook a patient up
WE LOVE OUR PATIENTS!!!! Thanks so much for your kind words, it brings us pleasure to help our patients.
Best club around i go there all the time always has some fire.
Respect goes both ways; we have the best patients! Thanks Blue Eyed, we will always have fire for you.
Love this place, came in clutch so many nights after work, I don't know where I would be without the remedy ! 😍
The Remedy always has our patients back, because they have ours. Thanks for the love, and see you soon!
great buds