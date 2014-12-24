DrBreezy on July 25, 2016

I been coming to green remedy for almost a year now & my experience would be 9/10 as some days I understand the staff could have their bad days. Little mistakes that are made with my purchases, sometimes the lines can take a bit long. The tree is always high quality and priced as accordingly. I notice it is also much of the same tree you see in Berkeley dispensaries but priced at a lower priced without being taxed. Green remedy in my opinion has the best tree at their disposal & your picking in the area.