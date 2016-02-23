treebeccamarie on October 19, 2019

This has been my go to dispensary for well over a year now - they have these cute little cassette tape 1/2 g pre rolls and I accidentally ended up with an empty display box ; thankfully I went back in and managed to catch the owner who was beyond nice and helpful . She exchanged the display one for the actual product with out causing any anxiety or extra stress for a simply mishap... as always great service, great staff 10/10