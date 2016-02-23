Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
I love this Dispensary, and their selection! Danielle is the home girl here she always gives helpful information:)
Flutterbybaby
on December 2, 2019
We love how knowledgeable they are and are always helpful. Thank you!!
gr3bze
on November 26, 2019
Knowledgeable and friendly service
treebeccamarie
on October 19, 2019
This has been my go to dispensary for well over a year now - they have these cute little cassette tape 1/2 g pre rolls and I accidentally ended up with an empty display box ; thankfully I went back in and managed to catch the owner who was beyond nice and helpful . She exchanged the display one for the actual product with out causing any anxiety or extra stress for a simply mishap... as always great service, great staff 10/10
Fancy1975
on October 12, 2019
I really enjoy how friendly the customer service is i'm always greeted with a smile and joyful hello.
MoldyWizard77
on October 4, 2019
This was an was little shop. Staff was very welcoming and full of information.
Ericka2020
on October 2, 2019
Adam and kristy and beautiful queen mom are best ever!!! Most friendly set of humans i have ever met!! Love u guys.. Looking forward to so much more with yall 💚💚💚💚
Brighteyes421
on October 1, 2019
Love all the aweasome deals they have, i get whar i want everytime
LunaP1997
on October 1, 2019
Helpful/ friendly staff, great product, and great prices.