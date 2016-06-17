southdallastwin
This place has a great feel and vibe. Really nice people and helpful, they have everything displayed and ready to go. They even sale motorcycles out of the front room. Extremely dope🔥🔥
4.8
10 reviews
The service is good. The quality is good. The atmosphere is meh. What is bad is that Every time I buy from you guys my bag is 1 tenth of a gram light. "Why is this a big deal?" You might say. It is a big deal because if I were to buy ten individual grams I would actually be getting only 9 grams. I know you pre-weigh and it might be losing moisture as it sits, but, what are the chances of it losing 0.1 grams every time? I would say nil. In the end, I can only surmise that you are ripping people off. You may defend it in any way you wish, but in my opinion, You are not being duly diligent in quality control.
my favorite dispensary in Corvallis!
Kylie was awesome to work with and very helpful, not to mention a beautiful woman, thank you for the recommendation!
This was the first dispensary I visited when I moved to Oregon, and even still, it's my favorite. The staff is amazingly helpful and are very well informed on their products. My favorite bud tender works here, and while I cannot remember her name, she's a red headed goddess that has never steered me wrong when I'm unsure of what to buy. Bottom line, it's an amazing place with a great staff and definitely worth a visit. You will not be disappointed.
this was not my first time. I am from California and my med card just recently expired so on my trip to Corvallis this past weekend Green Room was awesome hooking me up with a $30 8th of 'Laughing Gas' and gave me an extra '420pipe'they had which they gave away for free during 4/20 week. I was very appreciative because I could not take a pipe back on the airport without my med card. always my go to place. everyone is always nice and send good vibes ✌🤙
First time in today. Staff was super friendly, helpful and fun. WILL be back.
Great customer service & strain collection!
Great location, great people, lots of choices of bud and concentrates selections 👌
Amazing!!!!!!!!! I have never had a bad experience. They take care of me. And they don't need to.