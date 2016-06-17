HighwayChile on January 6, 2018

The service is good. The quality is good. The atmosphere is meh. What is bad is that Every time I buy from you guys my bag is 1 tenth of a gram light. "Why is this a big deal?" You might say. It is a big deal because if I were to buy ten individual grams I would actually be getting only 9 grams. I know you pre-weigh and it might be losing moisture as it sits, but, what are the chances of it losing 0.1 grams every time? I would say nil. In the end, I can only surmise that you are ripping people off. You may defend it in any way you wish, but in my opinion, You are not being duly diligent in quality control.