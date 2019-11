My first visit to this location will be my last. The service and atmosphere were very nice but the quality of the product I got was very low. I'm glad that I only got a small amount because what I did get tasted like burnt plastic ☹️. Very, very disappointed in my purchase.

Dispensary said:

I am sorry to hear that your product was not up to standards. Unfortunately, we do not manufacture and/ or get to try every product that comes into our locations. There is not much we can do to correct that, but we do attempt to help those who have problems by either giving exchanges or better recommendations the next time they come in. Again, I do realize that some stores refuse to offer any condolences and you probably just felt out of luck. I do hope that if you ever find yourself receiving a product that you feel is defficient in the future you will try to go back to the location atleast one time and give them the opportunity to correct it.