Introduction For the love of good weed. That’s how our story began. Life has so many stressors that we intend to provide a way for people to relax. We set up shop in 2021 with one goal in mind. We wanted to be your friendly and reliable neighborhood dealer — delivering the highest quality cannabis to our customers in Los Angeles. Browse from a selection of top-quality products. Simply add the products to your cart to check out. We have different types of products for different types of cannabis connoisseurs. The only constant is high-quality products. Try us out today! * Free delivery on all orders. 🆓 * Visa, Mastercard debit and credit cards are accepted ($3 transaction fee) 💳 * Get 3% cash back for every purchase plus 1% cash back on purchases made with card.💰 ﻿* Go to our Deals tab on the homepage of our website and check out our latest deals! 🔥 * Students Veterans and Teachers get 10% off (excluding FTP) ✔️ * Check out our New Drops section on our website for our latest products! 🆕 * Call us if you have any questions (424) 312-1034﻿.📱 * For information about taxes go to our website's FAQ page.❓ * Must have an ID present when checking out. About Us We were founded based on the tenets of the Los Angeles Cannabis Social Equity Program, which aims to promote equitable opportunities in the cannabis industry. Our passion is to provide superior THC & CBD products to our clientele. Our CBD products come from organic hemp to ensure excellence. Our edibles, concentrates, and tinctures are effective and satisfying, while our beverages are refreshing. The pre-rolled joints provide convenience and style, while our topicals provide relief. We even have CBD products for your pets. For a more classic experience, we also have the best-quality cannabis flowers and durable accessories.