Green Sativa (MED)
About this dispensary
GREAT PRODUCTS, GREATER PRICES! Under our Green Sativa brand, we have large strain variety, cultivated to offer our consumers a wide range of great products at a great price. High Tech Vape Products are easy-to-use; a discreet, potent option many consumers prefer. High Tech Concentrates are purified and measured, making consumption easier. We continue to develop and introduce new products and new delivery methods.