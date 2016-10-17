shelbylbm00 on June 11, 2019

Hands down the best dispo i’ve been to in years! AMAZING customer service; i always feel welcomed and would honestly consider the bud tenders as friends because of how well they treat me every visit. Great sign over/ member perks and reasonable pricing for all of their products! Did i mention the incredible customer service???! they are more than happy and willing to fix anything that doesn’t satisfy the customer completely and i can personally say, i’ve never left the store unsatisfied