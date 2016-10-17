Nikkirael
love it
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Are you at least 21?
Darn! You're not old enough to use Leafly.
Redirecting you to
By accessing this site, you accept the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
4.7
10 reviews
love it
Place is awesome and has great prices. Lots of product to choose from.
Hands down the best dispo i’ve been to in years! AMAZING customer service; i always feel welcomed and would honestly consider the bud tenders as friends because of how well they treat me every visit. Great sign over/ member perks and reasonable pricing for all of their products! Did i mention the incredible customer service???! they are more than happy and willing to fix anything that doesn’t satisfy the customer completely and i can personally say, i’ve never left the store unsatisfied
Hella dope always shop here
Lindsey was amazing and didn’t mind dropping knowledge on products❗️ I’m headed back as we speak 🤪
The green sativa has some fire ass trees for a good ass price i highly recommend going there if your in the neighbor hood are in town stop by grab some live resin are some sour amnisa flower i guarantee you they will get you were you want to be
Great store and great pricing
Fire Weed for a great price
Lots of glowing positives to say about their med side. They care about the quality of what they serve on their medical side. Their tenders always offer top notch service and are passionate about their in-house strains and concentrates.
Cheap prices! Love this place!