Nat2305 on April 1, 2020

Couldnt go in due to what’s going on in the world but I really enjoyed the curbside pick up! Fast and Convenient! The online ordering was simple, the woman who answered the phone when I called to let them know I was there for pick up, along with the gentleman who brought it out to me were very kind and professional, even took the precautions necessary due to the cornavirus by not having contact and etc! And the products well those also speak for themselves! Highly satisfied and Highly recommend! This was my first time but most definitely not my last! Thank you and continue to be great! Stay safe and well😊