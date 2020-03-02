We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
Adam was awesome his customer service is next to none.
Nat2305
on April 1, 2020
Couldnt go in due to what’s going on in the world but I really enjoyed the curbside pick up! Fast and Convenient! The online ordering was simple, the woman who answered the phone when I called to let them know I was there for pick up, along with the gentleman who brought it out to me were very kind and professional, even took the precautions necessary due to the cornavirus by not having contact and etc! And the products well those also speak for themselves! Highly satisfied and Highly recommend! This was my first time but most definitely not my last! Thank you and continue to be great! Stay safe and well😊
mfroke97
on April 1, 2020
Super fair pricing. Our bud tender Adam was super cool and explained everything thoroughly. I’d recommend this dispensary to people over the other ones in the area. Will definitely return
RosieJames
on April 1, 2020
Quick and friendly
SilentBob13
on April 1, 2020
Got curb side for a cart. Service was swift and easy. Only downside is 1 type of REC cart to buy and that's it. Hopefully will stock up soon for more variety.
Highcraftfarm
on March 31, 2020
Good variety. Online ordering with Curbside service went smooth as could be. Heady product.
Thank you!
Billj12
on March 31, 2020
The service was quick and professional. The flower is really good and fairly priced! I definitely recommend Green Stem.
ggorbitz
on March 31, 2020
The pick up process was wonderfully efficient and the service was just first rate! Kudos to GreenStem
AtomicV
on March 31, 2020
Very friendly staff, pickup service is super convenient. Definitely going back.