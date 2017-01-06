obee0124
First-time visit talk to the dude about my diabetic pain and really hooked me up with a good deal even ask me about my senior citizen discount right on bro
Okay maybe this place wasn’t the best a year or 2 ago but the past few months this has been the only dispensary me and my roommates hit. The prices are amazing, best deals around every single day, and the people that work there are just the chillest. Highly recommend going here!
Refused service to an OMMP patient because I wasn’t 21. I’ve been to hundreds of dispensaries as a medical patient. Greedy and sickening. They carry pesticide filled mids anyways read the other reviews. This dispensary is HORRIBLE. Avoid at all costs. F- 0/10 review.
the guy was amazing I when in asking for a $5 pre roll and he's like it's happy hour they are $4 best deal ever in my book
First time visit. I am a medical patient and was told I have to pay tax. When I question the boss, she proceeded to scream at me in front of the only other customer. I do NOT recommend, I will NOT visit again and I didn't try any products.
Variety of buds is very small. I felt rushed each time while in the dispensary! 1st time, I bought a joint! Tasted like homegrown crushed leaves. 2nd time, I bought a gram of some kush. No crystals..means it was keifed. I would not recommend anyone to visit this so called dispensary.