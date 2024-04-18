About this dispensary
Green Theory
Welcome to Green Theory! We are DC's newest medical cannabis dispensary located in the heart of NW in the Palisades neighborhood near Georgetown. We offer top-tier medical cannabis products from DC's most reputable cannabis cultivators. We can't wait to see you in the store! We opened in April 2024 as DC's first dispensary in almost a decade! We have a team of staff with years of experience in the cannabis industry that specialize in providing you with personalized recommendations for anything to support your healing journey. As a new business, we are dedicated to creating a welcoming environment for novices and experts alike! Come check out our products, which include flower, edibles, topicals, tinctures, and more!