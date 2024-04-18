Green Theory
District of ColumbiaWashington
23.0 miles away
Welcome to Green Theory! We are DC's newest medical cannabis dispensary located in the heart of NW in the Palisades neighborhood near Georgetown. We offer top-tier medical cannabis products from DC's most reputable cannabis cultivators. We can't wait to see you in the store! We opened in April 2024 as DC's first dispensary in almost a decade! We have a team of staff with years of experience in the cannabis industry that specialize in providing you with personalized recommendations for anything to support your healing journey. As a new business, we are dedicated to creating a welcoming environment for novices and experts alike! Come check out our products, which include flower, edibles, topicals, tinctures, and more!

4828 MacArthur Blvd NW, District of Columbia, WA
License 126813
ATMStorefrontMedical

Hours and Info (ET)

sunday
12pm - 7pm
monday
11am - 8pm
tuesday
11am - 8pm
wednesday
11am - 8pm
thursday
11am - 8pm
friday
11am - 8pm
saturday
11am - 8pm

