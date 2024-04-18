Welcome to Green Theory! We are DC's newest medical cannabis dispensary located in the heart of NW in the Palisades neighborhood near Georgetown. We offer top-tier medical cannabis products from DC's most reputable cannabis cultivators. We can't wait to see you in the store! We opened in April 2024 as DC's first dispensary in almost a decade! We have a team of staff with years of experience in the cannabis industry that specialize in providing you with personalized recommendations for anything to support your healing journey. As a new business, we are dedicated to creating a welcoming environment for novices and experts alike! Come check out our products, which include flower, edibles, topicals, tinctures, and more!