Frnkngyn21 on March 5, 2019

easily one of the more knowledgeable and chill budtenders. very welcoming and inviting when it comes to their interaction with customers and it feels genuine. I had a couple pods I bought that were defective and way passed the exchange date. like way passed. the person that I talked to (I dunno if they'll get in trouble but u know who u are lol) still accepted the exchange and I was able to get the pods for a straight exchange. I have yet to pick up flowers there but will be doing so very soon. clearly a place with the more higher quality when it comes to all aspects of almost every product. I've only had one issue there and I'm sure dude just wasn't high enough or wasn't in the mood but kinda gave me that "oh all u got is 10 bucks so I'ma give u $10 worth of care/every word is $1 so make it count" vibe. I know it's probably annoying when a bunch of people come in asking all questions about all the strains, but that comes with the territory so at least be nice enough to have replies that are more than a word, maybe a full sentence with their personal experience with whatever it is. still that was one budtender and I could've gotten some more money instead of asking hella questions with practically no money. doesn't change the way I feel about green-theory in Factoria.