Very nice and helpful
4.4
10 reviews
First off Green Theory is my go to spot and I spend a lot of money there. Never had a problem with any of the employees ever and they have always been understanding if I ever have any feedback about a product. I brought it 3 carts from constellation cannabis because they are all about a quarter full still and are burning when I hit them and taste bad, I merely was trying to give feedback and Topher brings me outside to look at them but doesn't even open the containers and just say yeah buddy they're empty thats why they taste like that. Felt disrespected as I don't smoke solvent products and do know what I am talking about when it comes to these carts/ products. Any other time I have talked with someone about this problem they have gladly taken it back and swapped it out or offered a discount, not sure how this guys a manager...
I have been going here for several years now and they always have great service, Friendly staff and a good stock of quality items, BUD Tender Kevin always goes above and beyond and knows his products well. My first and only stop for great BUDS. Thanks Guys.
I'm a regular customer I love it here good service friendly ppl
easily one of the more knowledgeable and chill budtenders. very welcoming and inviting when it comes to their interaction with customers and it feels genuine. I had a couple pods I bought that were defective and way passed the exchange date. like way passed. the person that I talked to (I dunno if they'll get in trouble but u know who u are lol) still accepted the exchange and I was able to get the pods for a straight exchange. I have yet to pick up flowers there but will be doing so very soon. clearly a place with the more higher quality when it comes to all aspects of almost every product. I've only had one issue there and I'm sure dude just wasn't high enough or wasn't in the mood but kinda gave me that "oh all u got is 10 bucks so I'ma give u $10 worth of care/every word is $1 so make it count" vibe. I know it's probably annoying when a bunch of people come in asking all questions about all the strains, but that comes with the territory so at least be nice enough to have replies that are more than a word, maybe a full sentence with their personal experience with whatever it is. still that was one budtender and I could've gotten some more money instead of asking hella questions with practically no money. doesn't change the way I feel about green-theory in Factoria.
Great Local for me, my new Fav shop, everyone is so nice a courteous. Vendors suggested a new strain I hadn’t try it before was awesome!!!
This is my go-to spot, and they're hands down the best in the area. The people there are genuinely nice people, and they are always quick to answer your questions or just let you browse. They always have sales going on and they've never given me a bad recommendation. What more could you ask for?
Comfortable and casual. As a rookie, I felt as ease asking questions while not feeling rushed.
Great deals. If you you can't decide what to get, ask for Kevin. Service and knowledge of product is top shelf!
Fire firrrrrreeeeeee