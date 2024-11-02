Green Tree Medicinals - Boulder (Med)

We are an all ages medical and 21+ Recreational facility! You are currently viewing our Medical Leafly page. You MUST have an active CO Medical card to place an online order on this page. We accept all debit cards and have an ATM on site as well. We offer 30+ in-house strains of top quality, hand-cultivated cannabis along with a huge selection of edibles, concentrates and some of the best pre-packaged cannabis brands in Colorado. Full Gram Fatty Joints $6.50 each every day or (3 for $15 or 4 for $20 Tax Included) Stop by and check out our daily specials! Monday - Buy 3 edibles, Get 1 for $1 Tuesday - 15% off concentrates Wednesday - Pick any daily special Thursday - Buy 1, Get 1 50% off pre-rolls and packs Friday - Spend $15, Get a $1 joint Saturday - Buy 2, Get 1 50% off Concentrates Sunday - 20% OFF CBD Products, Accessories, and for Seniors NOVEMBER SPECIALS Max-Out Monday - 20% off when you buy your legal limit Top-Shelf Tuesday - 5 Gram Eighths Thirsty Thursday - Buy 1, Get 1 50% off on Edibles Solventless Saturdays - 20% off all Rosin Products We LOVE Primary Patients!! When you sign up: Get a free joints & 25% off your entire order. Member Pricing on all products! You always get 10-20% off all in-store purchases at ALL locations depending on plant count! At Green Tree Medicinals, we want to make the process of selecting medication as simple as possible. We also believe that the patient should play an active role in their well being to better pinpoint what works BEST for them. Our knowledgeable staff will help you by offering information and resources on alternative practices as well as therapy options. We grow our product using only 100% natural soil.