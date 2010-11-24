Nixmichaelc on September 7, 2019

I bought a half ounce of weed here, but before completing my order the budtender offered me a gram of some weed that was 10% thc so I grabbed the gram for it’s cheap cost and I figured why not. They don’t hand you the weed you’re about to purchase until you pay and are out the door. In the lot is where I noticed that the budtender had given me all of my weed in that 10% variety and at the marked up cost. They don’t exchange, or reimburse, even though the extremely stoned budtender admitted his mistake on the spot. This place sucks and I’m so happy to see competition moving into Longmont to shut this place down. The “manager” offered me 10% off. This place is known for demanding your ID with force as you dig it back out of your wallet or purse. Just straight up assholes to customers.