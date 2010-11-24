2019WRX
First and only time going. Terrible service, terrible quality, and terrible prices!
Conveniently located right off of Main Street & always have great deals on products! The budtenders are kind & always provide awesome service.
I bought a half ounce of weed here, but before completing my order the budtender offered me a gram of some weed that was 10% thc so I grabbed the gram for it’s cheap cost and I figured why not. They don’t hand you the weed you’re about to purchase until you pay and are out the door. In the lot is where I noticed that the budtender had given me all of my weed in that 10% variety and at the marked up cost. They don’t exchange, or reimburse, even though the extremely stoned budtender admitted his mistake on the spot. This place sucks and I’m so happy to see competition moving into Longmont to shut this place down. The “manager” offered me 10% off. This place is known for demanding your ID with force as you dig it back out of your wallet or purse. Just straight up assholes to customers.
Bad staff. Went in for medical last night, asked for a specific product line that's very well known, and the guy scoffed and told me I was mistaken and the product doesn't exist (see apothecary ambrosia). Please keep existential crises out of the workplace.
So i obtained a G of starkiller and the sticker put on that day said Indica dominant weirdly the original sticker on the bottle said Sativa dominant... I'm confused. When i called up there they laughed and said it was a wharehouse error. Unfortunately the vibe given during visit and call were scandalous.
products are crappy
This location is convenient for me, I live in Berthoud so it is the closest rec spot for me. I used to frequent this store a lot but..... the prices and quality didn’t meet up with the competition, so I pretty much stopped giving them my money. My job has me driving frequently allowing me to find really good prices. So I still need a convenient place to pick up some stuff from time to time. This is not the place. they were out of selection the last three times I have been in, two times walking out empty handed, this time they said oh we have this for forty. Opps no we don’t, we have this 1/8th for fifty plus. Bottom line is if your in need don’t depend on them!
Just don't!
Not a fan of this place or their customer service. I’d rather drive a few extra miles for better service.
I've shopped on both the rec and med side. Rec usually has little to no bud, and the cheapest 1/8th is $40 unless you get the shake they rarely have. Wax/Shatter were pretty harsh and not very tasty. Med side has no privacy and you usually have to wait as long as rec side. The prices for their quality isn't very good and it's a good thing I have my temp licenses to determine where I want to be a member and it won't be here. I feel like they should either expand and make Med private or just make it a recreational store instead of half assing each. My opinion.