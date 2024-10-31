Green Tree Medicinals - Northglenn (Rec)

We are an all-ages medical and 21+ Recreational Dispensary in Northglenn conveniently located off i-25 and 104th! You are currently viewing our Recreational Leafly page. You MUST be 21+ with a valid ID to shop. We accept all debit cards and have an ATM on site as well. We offer 30+ in-house strains of top quality, hand-cultivated cannabis along with a huge selection of edibles, concentrates and some of the best pre-packaged cannabis brands in Colorado. First Time Customers get 10% off OR a $1+tax full-gram joint! Full Gram Fatty Joints $7 each (3 for $18 tax included). Stop by and check out our daily specials! Monday - Buy 3 edibles, Get 1 for $1 Tuesday - 15% off concentrates Wednesday - Pick any daily special Thursday - Buy 1, Get 1 50% off pre-rolls and packs Friday - Spend $15, Get a $1 joint Saturday - Buy 2, Get 1 50% off Concentrates Sunday - 20% OFF CBD Products, Accessories, and for Seniors NOVEMBER SPECIALS Max-Out Monday - 20% off when you buy your legal limit Top-Shelf Tuesday - 5 Gram Eighths Thirsty Thursday - Buy 1, Get 1 50% off on Edibles Solventless Saturdays - 20% off all Rosin Products We offer loyalty points at all of our recreational locations, for every $100 (pretax) you spend, you receive $5 back in loyalty points to use as cash on your next purchase!