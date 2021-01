Amazing Quality, Over-the-top Selection, Unbelievable Service!!! I've Been Shopping Here Since June '20, They Have Never Let Me Down, Prices Reflect Quality! Locally-owned, Owner Works Hands on Inside the Shop With Her Workers Ensuring The Utmost Care-Given! 20% off new customers and another 20% off on your B-day! BudClub Rewards per dollar spent, Stop in and check out this wonderful Provisioning Center in Reading, Michigan!