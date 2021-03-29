Cant say enough good things! So much better than the other guys in town. Super clean, knowledgeable, and professional. They are local family owned and operated and seem to genuinely care about quality and customer satisfaction. They extract their own terpenes and distillate in house from their own organic flowers for all their vapes and they are fireeee. Don’t sleep on these guys. Everything I checked out was fire it was hard to choose from a menu of like 200 items. I can’t wait to go back. So glad these guys are in town now