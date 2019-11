Gaiatecha_207 on October 22, 2019

A great variety of different products for a small shop. All the flower was obviously grown with a lot of care. I especially liked the Wedding Cake...fresh, terpy, beautiful, and really hit the spot. The shop is under construction, so first contact via phone is necessary or you might catch them out of the office. Staff was knowledgable and easy to talk with. Looking forward to seeing this shop grow!