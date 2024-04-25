This profile either has not been claimed by the business owner or is not currently active on Leafly. All contents and information (including business hours, operating status, and licensing information) are provided for informational purposes only and are not guaranteed to be up-to-date or complete. Claim your store.
The budtender ladies here are more than willing to help you examine testing of each strain & help you find the right strain for you. I love their different price points for flower & their $100 oz quality bud is on the upper end. I love how visually appealing the setup is & easy to see all flower, concentrates, & edibles. I always love coming here & they offer a spin the wheel deal as well for freebies or extra percentage off. 10/10 love the owners of this place & all who work here!