Green Gold Group, formally Local Roots, is located just off Route 20 on the Sudbury Line across from Raytheon! Follow us on social for updates on our grand opening! We launched as an applicant to the Medical Use of Marijuana Program in 2015, and opened our Charlton location in 2019. Since our founding, we have been proud to be a community-focused company – working closely with our local partners to ensure safe, regulated access to cannabis. We are proud to support the Cannabis Control Commission in the drive to create a robust and regulated cannabis industry reflective of the unique qualities of our Commonwealth. We seek to create an equitable and representative cannabis industry that benefits our clients, patients, and community members alike.