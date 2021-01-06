Greenhouse Cannabis is a recreational cannabis retailer offering a strong and diverse selection of cannabis products in Mt. Vernon, WA. We have a great selection of edibles, flowers, joints, Sativa, indica, and hybrid products. As a local cannabis company located in the heart of Mount Vernon. We pride ourselves in serving our local community along with surrounding cities like Burlington, Stanwood, Anacortes, Arlington, Marysville, Sedro-Woolley, Clear Lake, La Conner, Conway, Big Lake, and others! We opened our doors in early 2021, we pride ourselves on being a local, family-owned business that puts the community first. By partnering with local businesses, and participating in donation drives for charity we strive to give back to Mt. Vernon. We wish to fuel the community with our positive vibes, as well as phenomenal cannabis