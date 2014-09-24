GrowersUnited
Nice small spot great super lemon haze... amazing coffee and a great scene!
3.3
7 reviews
last time I went in there it was kinda loud and I made a beeline to the menu. I guess when I was looking at the menu to see if they had anything new (they didn't from my knowledge) the guy behind the counter became extremely agitated with me because I didn't hear his greeting. he ended up giving me shake at the bottom of the bag from Lemon Haze. He had an attitude the whole time. it's another touristy type of coffeeshop that is always packed.
High prices, not best quality, too much known.. crowded of tourists..
Wasn't too impressed, the budtender suggested strains that were completely what I didn't ask for, was kinda rude and the atmosphere was bland.
Greenhouse is well known to be the Coffeeshop of the 'King of Cannabis', Arjen van Roskam. I love watching Strain Hunters and was intrigued to visit the coffeeshop and see what it was like. I bought some Super Lemon Haze (organically grown) and enjoyed being there. Being in the city center it is very touristy and often very busy. There's often large queues at the bar and the waiters seem very rushed which kind of kills the vibe. The interior is absolutely beautiful. Very trippy, shroomy-like decorations with accompanying music. When it's warm you can sit outside look out over the gracht.
One of the best coffeeshops in central Amsterdam.
spent some tuime during sannabis and bought some hawaian snow with sidermites, and panama kush with botritys, the weed was wet wasnt flushed, low quality high rices, nice milkshakes by the way!