rups on December 3, 2015

Greenhouse is well known to be the Coffeeshop of the 'King of Cannabis', Arjen van Roskam. I love watching Strain Hunters and was intrigued to visit the coffeeshop and see what it was like. I bought some Super Lemon Haze (organically grown) and enjoyed being there. Being in the city center it is very touristy and often very busy. There's often large queues at the bar and the waiters seem very rushed which kind of kills the vibe. The interior is absolutely beautiful. Very trippy, shroomy-like decorations with accompanying music. When it's warm you can sit outside look out over the gracht.