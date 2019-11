Ori05 on April 27, 2019

Knowledgeable and friendly staff that are very helpful whenever I have questions. They make you feel comfortable and never make it seem like your question is a dumb one. So far the quality of the products I have purchased have been great with no complaints. I was a bit hesitant in choosing this over a dispensary that was a bit closer to my house, but I’m super happy with my decision. A+ atmosphere, A+ staff, A+ Selection