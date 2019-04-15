Brilovesbuds420
very friendly and helpful staff! I definitely will return!
4.8
10 reviews
awesome!
good place good selection great knowledgeable budtenders
Great selection with out the door pricing!
Cute shop, great staff and check out he weed of week!!
This is one of my favorite places. The staff is super knowledgeable and friendly. Austin rocks, all of his recommendations have always delivered. All of the flower is bomb, we will drive from Warr Acres to come here.
Great selection and better prices!
AWESOME! THANKS TO MERCEDEZ!!!! I will be back!
I love this location and the intimate atmosphere it has. All the budtenders were very helpful. I was especially pleased with their "Mid Flight" package, one gram each of 4 different premium shelf flower, I purchase. They also had the "Top Flight" package, 1 gram each of 4 different top shelf flower.
Lots of flower, vape, & tincture options with friendly & knowledgeable staff. The edibles section isn’t quite as large as I’ve seen at other places but that’s ok. I’m hoping they’ll start carrying Smokies Edibles. There was a guy pacing around outside on the street near my car that made me a little uncomfortable so the male employee walked me to my car. I greatly appreciated that! Outside a dispensary is a prime location for robbers since we’re all carrying cash & walking out with product. Thank you very much to the staff member that was thoughtful enough to make sure I was safe.