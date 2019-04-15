michele-leafly on August 22, 2019

Lots of flower, vape, & tincture options with friendly & knowledgeable staff. The edibles section isn’t quite as large as I’ve seen at other places but that’s ok. I’m hoping they’ll start carrying Smokies Edibles. There was a guy pacing around outside on the street near my car that made me a little uncomfortable so the male employee walked me to my car. I greatly appreciated that! Outside a dispensary is a prime location for robbers since we’re all carrying cash & walking out with product. Thank you very much to the staff member that was thoughtful enough to make sure I was safe.