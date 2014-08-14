Eballard0606
Great spot! I got a Jetty cartridge from here called Tahoe OG. I’ve been loving it for chilling in the evening. I really like their selections of brands.
5.0
10 reviews
Great service great bud awesome experience.
I came by the Greenhouse and the budtender were very knowledgeable. I grabbed a gram of Korova’s Purple Punch. It was so kiefy I loved it! I’ll definitely will go back for seconds!
staff is very helpful and their flower is fire. friendly environment
Awesome bud tenders. Amazing product. Great vibe, definitely my go to shop. :)
Thank you for your review. We are sincerely happy your were pleased with our facility and our staff. Please let the receptionist know about your review visit next time you come in for a special gift. -Greenhouse
Great neighborhood shop with very friendly budtenders. This place is my new go-to
Thank you for your review. We are sincerely happy your were pleased with our facility and our staff. Please let the receptionist know about your review visit next time you come in for a special gift and we look forward to seeing you! -Greenhouse
Always always love the hospitality. Literally a fine example of what a dispensary should be. Phenomenal selection with experts on hand.
We are truly honored for your review; we try our best. Thank you. Please let the receptionist know about your review on your next visit for a special gift. -Greenhouse
The staff is great they know their herb. Quick and easy. Some really good herb and edibles plus they have tang and coffee while you wait a really good place
Hey there, thank you for your review. We are glad to hear you had a good experience! Our tang is what make most of our patients come back.. haha. Kidding. Make sure to let the receptionist know you posted a review for a special gift! -Greenhouse
Best shop in Hollywood, always has great flowers and cool budtenders.
Thank you so much for your review! Make sure to show your review to the receptionist if you haven't already. -Greenhouse
Convienent locations, excellent service, crazy deals and dope buds
Thank you for your review! We appreciate you taking the time to post one and glad you enjoyed your visit. -Greenhouse